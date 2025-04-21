Walbridge Recognized As 2024 Supplier Of The Year And Overdrive Award Winner By General Motors

PHOENIX, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors presented Walbridge with a 2024 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award at GM's 33rd annual Supplier of the Year event in Phoenix, Arizona on April 8, 2025. Walbridge is one of only four suppliers to receive both awards this year.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as Supplier of the Year for the seventh consecutive year and earn the Overdrive Award this year – a reflection of our team's long-standing commitment to deliver an exceptional customer experience," said Walbridge CEO Mike Haller. "These recognitions speak to the strength of our trusted partnership and shared focus to build world-class facilities that support growth and innovation, and we're excited to continue building the future together."

GM's Supplier of the Year awards recognizes global suppliers for their execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience. A global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an organization's performance across 2024, but also their alignment to GM's core values and ambitious goals.

Overdrive awardees are among a select few suppliers who consistently exceed expectations and demonstrate ingenuity and resilience.

"For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company's top global suppliers at our annual event, spotlighting their innovation and resiliency through even the most challenging circumstances," said Jeff Morrison, global chief procurement officer at GM. "Together, we're helping bring advanced technology and the industry's broadest portfolio of vehicles to market for GM customers."

This year, 92 suppliers across 12 countries made GM's 2024 Supplier of the Year list. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" g .

About Walbridge

Walbridge is one of America's largest privately held construction companies founded in Detroit in 1916. The company offers construction management, engineering, and real estate services for customers in manufacturing, hyperscale data centers, automotive, defense, higher education, health care, and government. Walbridge employs more than 1,500 professionals in North America. Visit or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE: GM ) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick , Cadillac , Chevrolet , and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM .

