Nature’S Fynd To Debut Fy Bites And Fy Culinary Base At The 2025 National Restaurant Association Show

CHICAGO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Fynd, a food company making delicious dairy and meat alternatives with FyTM, a nutritional fungi protein, will make a bold statement at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show with FyTM Bites (Fy ProteinTM + Veggies) and FyTM Culinary Base , two revolutionary foodservice solutions designed to simplify operations while meeting the growing demand for nutrient-dense, allergen-friendly options. Attendees can also sample Dairy-Free FyTM Yogurt , a creamy, vegan, grab & go single-serve offering that furthers the company's mission to nourish people while nurturing the planet.

Fy Bites: An Excellent Source of Protein + Fiber, Globally Inspired Protein Alternative

Nature's Fynd is introducing Fy Bites , a versatile and satisfying option made with Fy Protein + Veggies . Fy is a fermented nutritional fungi protein, with origins in Yellowstone National Park as part of a research project with NASA. Fy Bites combines Fy Protein, a complete vegan protein with vegetables, spices, and herbs, creating a nutrient-dense meal that provides 14g of protein, 5g of fiber, and 1⁄3 cup of vegetables per serving.

Available in four globally inspired flavors, Fy Bites offer endless possibilities for a variety of meals in bowls, sandwiches, wraps, or as a snack or appetizer:



Herby Thai – Flavorful and perfectly balanced, these bites are infused with kale, carrots, and a blend of Thai-inspired spices, perfect for Asian-inspired dishes.

Spicy Indian – Bold, vibrant, and irresistibly savory, these bites bring the heat with hints of curry and warming spice, perfect on a bed of rice or dipped in a mango chutney.

Savory Italian – A rich Italian-inspired option with basil, rosemary, and oregano, these bites are great for pasta dishes or as a pizza topping. Zesty Greek – Herby and bright, these bites bring bold Mediterranean flavors of oregano and garlic to wraps, salads, and beyond.

Big 9 allergen-free, gluten-free certified, vegan, and certified kosher, Fy Bites can be prepared in a deep fryer (375°F for 5 minutes) or baked in a convection oven (400°F for 15-17 minutes), offering chefs speed, convenience, and menu versatility. Fy Bites are available as a 10lb bulk case.

Fy Culinary Base: A Chef's Secret Weapon for Creamy, Dairy-Free Innovation

The Fy Culinary Base is a game-changing, dairy-free vegan replacement for cream, fat, butter and/or eggs in many menu applications. This neutral-flavored, Big 9 allergen-free base offers heat and acid stability, making it ideal for a wide range of hot and cold foodservice applications, including:



Sauces, soups, and dressings (e.g., Alfredo, green goddess, tomato bisque)

Batters, mousses, and baked goods (e.g., pancakes, waffles, lemon curd) Dairy-free condiments and spreads (e.g., aioli, burger sauce)



Chefs can easily adjust the consistency to create substitutes for sour cream, mayonnaise, heavy cream, or whole milk.

"I've spent a long time working with Nature's Fynd Fy Culinary Base, which is made with Fy, a fungi protein. It's an extraordinary product and represents what, for me, is the future of food," said Andrew Zimmern, a James Beard award-winning chef and TV personality. "Versatility, low fat, no gluten, completely vegan. It's a marvelous ingredient on its own that allows chefs to do things like chocolate mousses, rich cream sauces, lobster velouté without using a dairy product, which is a massive, huge win."

Fy Culinary Base has a 120-day refrigerated shelf life and offers a clean-label, easy-to-use dairy alternative for foodservice operators looking to streamline ingredients while maintaining premium flavor and texture. Fy Culinary Base ships in 2/1-gallon bags per case.

Dairy-Free Fy Yogurt: The Creamy, Grab-and-Go Alternative

Nature's Fynd will also showcase its Dairy-Free FyTM Yogurt , available in strawberry, peach, and vanilla flavors, which was originally launched to foodservice earlier this year. Made with Fy Protein, a complete vegan protein, this single-serve 5.3oz cup of yogurt is:



Vegan, gluten-free, and Big 9 allergen-Free

Packed with 8g of protein, 6g of fiber, probiotics, calcium, and vitamin D Creamy and delicious without artificial flavors or preservatives



Designed to meet the growing demand for nutrient-dense, tastier vegan snacks in both commercial and non-commercial segments, Fy Yogurt satisfies across cafeterias, grab-and-go stations, and breakfast menus. Fy Yogurt is immediately available to foodservice operators through UNFI and ships in 12ct cases.

Leading the Future of Fungi-Powered Foods

“With the rise of flexitarian dining and demand for clean-label, protein alternatives, Fy Bites, Fy Culinary Base, and Dairy-Free Fy Yogurt provide foodservice operators with innovative, nutrient-dense solutions that elevate their menus while simplifying operations,” said Karuna Rawal, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer at Nature's Fynd.“We're thrilled to bring these fungi-powered innovations to the National Restaurant Association Show and look forward to partnering with chefs to create delicious, nutritious meals that are gentler on our planet.”

Join Us at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show

Visit Nature's Fynd at Booth 1385, in the Organic & Natural Pavilion, South Hall, at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show for tastings, live demos, and expert-led discussions on integrating Fy-powered ingredients into foodservice operations.

About Nature's Fynd

Nature's Fynd is a Chicago-based food company creating a versatile alternative protein to nourish the world's growing population while nurturing the planet. Born out of research conducted for NASA on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, the company's breakthrough fermentation technology grows FyTM. Fy is a new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein that's the main ingredient in their Meatless Fy Breakfast Patties and Dairy-Free Fy Yogurt that are in grocery stores nationally, including Whole Foods Market. For more information visit ​fynd​.com or follow along on TikTok, Instagram, or LinkedIn. The terms ​“Nature's Fynd,”​“Fy,” and ​“Fy Protein” are trademarks of the Company.

