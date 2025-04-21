Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives FM, Newly Appointed Ambassadors


2025-04-21 07:03:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received, Monday, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya at Bayan Palace along with the five newly appointed ambassadors who took their constitutional oaths before His Highness the Amir.
The envoys included Ambassador Bosnia and Herzegovina Saleh Al-Bannai, Ambassador to Indonesia Khaled Al-Yassin, Ambassador to Sweden Mohammad Hayati, Ambassador to Armenia Mohammad Al-Arefan and Ambassador to the Philippines Meshari Al-Nibari.
Senior state officials were present during the reception. (end)
