Kuwait Amir Receives FM, Newly Appointed Ambassadors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received, Monday, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya at Bayan Palace along with the five newly appointed ambassadors who took their constitutional oaths before His Highness the Amir.
The envoys included Ambassador Bosnia and Herzegovina Saleh Al-Bannai, Ambassador to Indonesia Khaled Al-Yassin, Ambassador to Sweden Mohammad Hayati, Ambassador to Armenia Mohammad Al-Arefan and Ambassador to the Philippines Meshari Al-Nibari.
Senior state officials were present during the reception. (end)
