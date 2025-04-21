Deevid AI Introduces Ghibli AI Generator For Artistic Image And Video Creation

New Feature Expands Deevid AI's Visual Creation Capabilities with Ghibli-Style Output

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Deevid AI, a provider of AI-powered video and image generation tools, has announced the release of its latest feature: the Ghibli AI Generator . This update enables users to transform static images into artwork resembling the distinct style of Studio Ghibli and then animate them into short cinematic clips through AI-assisted video rendering.The Ghibli AI Generator utilizes a multimodal deep learning model that combines image stylization, frame interpolation, and motion synthesis. It applies a custom-trained diffusion model that mimics the soft brushstrokes, color palettes, and background textures seen in traditional Japanese animation. Once the still image is stylized, a secondary generative model animates the scene by adding atmospheric movement, character motion, and scene depth.This tool is designed for users across creative industries who seek to produce visually rich content without requiring advanced animation skills. The workflow is streamlined via Deevid AI's AI Video Generator platform, where users can upload an image, apply the Ghibli-style filter, and generate a short animation sequence within minutes.Key Technical Highlights:Style Transfer Engine: A fine-tuned diffusion model trained on animation datasets to achieve high visual fidelity.Frame Generation Module: AI-generated intermediate frames create smooth transitions and animated depth.Cloud-Based Rendering: All processing is done on cloud servers, ensuring accessibility on standard consumer hardware.User Interface: Drag-and-drop operation, no technical background required.The feature is available immediately on Deevid AI's platform. It expands the company's suite of creative AI tools aimed at artists, educators, social media creators, and marketers seeking stylized visual content.More details and access are available at:About Deevid AIDeevid AI develops AI-based creative tools that support video generation, image stylization, and multimedia storytelling. Its platform serves a broad range of users by offering accessible, high-performance solutions for visual content creation.

