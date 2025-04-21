The Penfed Foundation Selected As A Finalist At The 17Th Annual Shorty Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Least We Can Do (The PenFed Foundation Song)" is a heartfelt music video that amplifies a simple yet profound message: while not everyone serves in the military, we can all serve our country by giving back to those who do. Created as a call to action, the video inspires viewers to support service members and their families through organizations like The PenFed Foundation. With a goal to drive donations, deepen awareness, and unite audiences around the spirit of giving, this campaign combines powerful storytelling, moving visuals, and a resonant soundtrack to make an impact.

"We are especially excited to be nominated for 'The Least We Can Do' because it speaks to the heart of our mission and encourages everyone to give back to our veterans in any way possible," said The PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren . "From donations to volunteering, every effort counts. The PenFed Foundation is dedicated to providing vital programs that uplift and support the military community and this song embodies our commitment."

You can support The PenFed Foundation by voting for "The Least We Can Do" here .

"Being shortlisted for a Shorty Award reflects embracing cutting-edge innovation, pushing our industry forward--an industry where creativity knows no bounds," said Junmian Sun, Managing Director of the Shorty Awards.

Winners are selected by the Real Time Academy, including industry leaders from notable brands and organizations like Bumble, VML, Google, Warner Bros, Edelman, Meta, Ben & Jerry's and more . We look forward to celebrating the winners at the Shorty Awards ceremony on May 21, 2025, at Tribeca 360o in New York City.

ABOUT PENFED FOUNDATION

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .

ABOUT THE SHORTY AWARDS

The Shorty Awards (also known as "The Shortys") honors the most innovative work in digital and social media by brands, agencies and organizations.

Founded in 2008, the Shortys' notable previous winners include Malala Yousafzai, Trevor Noah, Michelle Obama, Conan O'Brien, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and brands such as MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount, Digitas, HBO, Meta, Airbnb, Honda, UNICEF and PepsiCo.

The Shortys' mission is to celebrate, inspire and push the boundaries of excellence in digital storytelling. Entries are judged on the merits of creativity, strategy, and engagement by the Real Time Academy, a body of hand-selected industry experts and leaders. The public can also weigh in and select their favorite Shorty Awards contenders during Audience Honor Voting.

Currently, the Shortys have two annual competitions, the flagship Shorty Awards and Shorty Impact Awards dedicated to honoring the best work with a positive social impact.

FIND THE SHORTY AWARDS ONLINE

