Yunji Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results
|
Safe Harbor Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Yunji's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Yunji may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Yunji's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Yunji's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China's e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China's e-commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to Yunji's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yunji's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Yunji undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About Yunji Inc.
Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.
|
YUNJI INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
December 31,
202 3
|
|
December 31,
202 4
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
517,542
|
|
219,365
|
|
30,053
|
Restricted cash
|
|
27,169
|
|
23,467
|
|
3,215
|
Short-term investments
|
|
7,195
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
64,312
|
|
56,233
|
|
7,704
|
Advance to suppliers
|
|
14,058
|
|
9,810
|
|
1,344
|
Inventories, net
|
|
42,716
|
|
29,448
|
|
4,034
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
|
1,361
|
|
662
|
|
91
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets[4]
|
|
134,247
|
|
177,187
|
|
24,275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
808,600
|
|
516,172
|
|
70,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
175,451
|
|
205,450
|
|
28,147
|
Land use rights, net[5]
|
|
-
|
|
174,437
|
|
23,898
|
Long-term investments
|
|
364,159
|
|
364,534
|
|
49,941
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
16,507
|
|
13,809
|
|
1,892
|
Other non-current assets[6]
|
|
189,067
|
|
78,050
|
|
10,692
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
745,184
|
|
836,280
|
|
114,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
1,553,784
|
|
1,352,452
|
|
185,286
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YUNJI INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
December 31,
202 3
|
|
December 31,
202 4
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
96,782
|
|
54,678
|
|
7,491
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
9,412
|
|
8,596
|
|
1,178
|
Incentive payables to members[7]
|
|
124,889
|
|
66,039
|
|
9,047
|
Member management fees payable
|
|
4,373
|
|
1,263
|
|
173
|
Other payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
109,200
|
|
126,177
|
|
17,286
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
|
3,535
|
|
1,645
|
|
225
|
Operating lease liabilities - current
|
|
3,376
|
|
3,845
|
|
527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
351,567
|
|
262,243
|
|
35,927
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
11,122
|
|
7,808
|
|
1,070
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
-
|
|
4,355
|
|
597
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
11,122
|
|
12,163
|
|
1,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
362,689
|
|
274,406
|
|
37,594
|
YUNJI INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
December 31,
202 3
|
|
December 31,
202 4
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
70
|
|
70
|
|
10
|
Less: Treasury stock
|
|
(116,108)
|
|
(113,334)
|
|
(15,527)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
7,328,680
|
|
7,328,336
|
|
1,003,978
|
Statutory reserve
|
|
16,254
|
|
16,726
|
|
2,291
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
85,291
|
|
93,145
|
|
12,761
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(6,123,971)
|
|
(6,247,557)
|
|
(855,911)
|
Total Yunji Inc. shareholders' equity
|
|
1,190,216
|
|
1,077,386
|
|
147,602
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
879
|
|
660
|
|
90
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
1,191,095
|
|
1,078,046
|
|
147,692
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
1,553,784
|
|
1,352,452
|
|
185,286
|
YUNJI INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
202 3
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
December 31,
202 3
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of merchandise, net
|
|
112,330
|
|
75,499
|
|
10,343
|
|
500,651
|
|
330,535
|
|
45,283
|
Marketplace revenue
|
|
34,259
|
|
19,451
|
|
2,665
|
|
130,188
|
|
79,466
|
|
10,887
|
Other revenues
|
|
2,558
|
|
2,173
|
|
298
|
|
9,370
|
|
7,650
|
|
1,048
|
Total revenues
|
|
149,147
|
|
97,123
|
|
13,306
|
|
640,209
|
|
417,651
|
|
57,218
|
Operating cost and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
(79,613)
|
|
(50,240)
|
|
(6,883)
|
|
(332,774)
|
|
(211,311)
|
|
(28,949)
|
Fulfilment
|
|
(24,845)
|
|
(16,372)
|
|
(2,243)
|
|
(107,472)
|
|
(76,126)
|
|
(10,429)
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
(28,478)
|
|
(30,173)
|
|
(4,134)
|
|
(121,039)
|
|
(96,965)
|
|
(13,284)
|
Technology and content
|
|
(12,033)
|
|
(8,492)
|
|
(1,163)
|
|
(53,490)
|
|
(45,627)
|
|
(6,251)
|
General and administrative
|
|
(44,477)
|
|
(71,146)
|
|
(9,747)
|
|
(120,951)
|
|
(130,462)
|
|
(17,873)
|
Total operating cost and expenses
|
|
(189,446)
|
|
(176,423)
|
|
(24,170)
|
|
(735,726)
|
|
(560,491)
|
|
(76,786)
|
Other operating income
|
|
780
|
|
1,650
|
|
226
|
|
14,898
|
|
6,544
|
|
896
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(39,519)
|
|
(77,650)
|
|
(10,638)
|
|
(80,619)
|
|
(136,296)
|
|
(18,672)
|
Financial (loss)/ income, net
|
|
(23,427)
|
|
(2,578)
|
|
(353)
|
|
(60,226)
|
|
17,333
|
|
2,375
|
Foreign exchange income/(loss), net
|
|
723
|
|
(2,608)
|
|
(357)
|
|
(6,743)
|
|
2,127
|
|
291
|
Other non-operating income/(loss),
net
|
|
31
|
|
158
|
|
22
|
|
(2,405)
|
|
785
|
|
108
|
Loss before income tax expense, and
|
|
(62,192)
|
|
(82,678)
|
|
(11,326)
|
|
(149,993)
|
|
(116,051)
|
|
(15,898)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(1,328)
|
|
(368)
|
|
(50)
|
|
(7,851)
|
|
(2,009)
|
|
(275)
|
Equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax
|
|
(2,331)
|
|
(1,998)
|
|
(274)
|
|
(7,276)
|
|
(5,061)
|
|
(693)
|
Net loss
|
|
(65,851)
|
|
(85,044)
|
|
(11,650)
|
|
(165,120)
|
|
(123,121)
|
|
(16,866)
|
Less: net income/(loss) attributable to
|
|
11
|
|
9
|
|
1
|
|
9
|
|
(11)
|
|
(2)
|
Net loss attributable to YUNJI INC.
|
|
(65,862)
|
|
(85,053)
|
|
(11,651)
|
|
(165,129)
|
|
(123,110)
|
|
(16,864)
|
YUNJI INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
202 3
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
December 31,
202 3
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
|
(65,862)
|
|
(85,053)
|
|
(11,651)
|
|
(165,120)
|
|
(123,110)
|
|
(16,864)
|
Net loss
|
|
(65,851)
|
|
(85,044)
|
|
(11,650)
|
|
(165,120)
|
|
(123,121)
|
|
(16,866)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
(10,302)
|
|
12,023
|
|
1,647
|
|
22,178
|
|
7,854
|
|
1,076
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
(76,153)
|
|
(73,021)
|
|
(10,003)
|
|
(142,942)
|
|
(115,267)
|
|
(15,790)
|
Less: total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-
|
|
11
|
|
9
|
|
1
|
|
9
|
|
(11)
|
|
(2)
|
Total comprehensive loss attributable to YUNJI INC.
|
|
(76,164)
|
|
(73,030)
|
|
(10,004)
|
|
(142,951)
|
|
(115,256)
|
|
(15,788)
|
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
|
(65,862)
|
|
(85,053)
|
|
(11,651)
|
|
(165,129)
|
|
(123,110)
|
|
(16,864)
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
|
|
1,966,998,532
|
|
1,968,797,989
|
|
1,968,797,989
|
|
1,971,108,505
|
|
1,967,498,669
|
|
1,967,498,669
|
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
(0.01)
|
Diluted
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
(0.01)
|
YUNJI INC.
|
NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
202 3
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
December 31,
202 3
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
Share-based compensation expenses included in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology and content
|
|
401
|
|
349
|
|
48
|
|
1,554
|
|
1,450
|
|
198
|
General and administrative
|
|
377
|
|
164
|
|
22
|
|
503
|
|
774
|
|
106
|
Fulfillment
|
|
46
|
|
35
|
|
5
|
|
(2,525)
|
|
92
|
|
13
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
57
|
|
35
|
|
5
|
|
(417)
|
|
114
|
|
16
|
Total
|
|
881
|
|
583
|
|
80
|
|
(885)
|
|
2,430
|
|
333
|
YUNJI INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
202 3
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
December 31,
202 3
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(65,851)
|
|
(85,044)
|
|
(11,650)
|
|
(165,120)
|
|
(123,121)
|
|
(16,866)
|
Add: Share-based compensation
|
|
881
|
|
583
|
|
80
|
|
(885)
|
|
2,430
|
|
333
|
Adjusted net loss
|
|
(64,970)
|
|
(84,461)
|
|
(11,570)
|
|
(166,005)
|
|
(120,691)
|
|
(16,533)
[1]. This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.
[2]. "Repeat purchase rate" in a given period is calculated as the number of transacting members who purchased not less than twice divided by the total number of transacting members during such period. "Transacting member" in a given period refers to a member who successfully promotes Yunji's products to generate at least one order or places at least one order on Yunji's platform, regardless of whether any product in such order is ultimately sold or delivered or whether any product in such order is returned. "Repeat purchase rate" only considers orders placed through the Company's app. Repeat purchases made through the Company's mini-programs are excluded from the calculation.
[3]. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expense. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.
[4]. As of December 31, 2024, Short-term loan receivables of amount RMB149,570 were included in the prepaid expenses and other current assets balance, which represent the principal and interest to be collected on loans provided by the Group to third-party companies.
[5]. In June 2024, the Company won the bid for a parcel of land located in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, China, covering approximately 10 thousand square meters (the "Hangzhou Land Parcel") and entered into an agreement with the local government to acquire the land use right of the Hangzhou Land Parcel for an aggregate consideration of approximately RMB171.5 million. In July 2024, the Company obtained the certificate of the land use right and carried the land use right at cost less accumulated amortization and impairment losses, if any. The Company intends to construct a new office building on the Hangzhou Land Parcel to use it as its new headquarters and also lease offices to external parties. The total amount for the land acquisition and office building construction is expected to be approximately RMB600.0 million. The Company intends to fund the land acquisition and building construction through cash on hand and bank financing.
[6]. Impairment of long-lived assets other than goodwill recognized for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024 was nil and RMB26.1 million, respectively, which was recorded in general and administrative expenses.
[7]. As of December 31, 2024, the decrease in incentive payables was primarily due to derecognition of long-aged payables to inactive members.
