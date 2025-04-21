Al Asmakh Mall And Barwa Plaza Mall Announce Winners For Ramadan Shop And Win QR100,000 Promotion

Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall concluded their Shop and Win QR100,000 on April 3 and the winners were announced on April 9 in a draw at Asmakh Mall with a Ministry official. A total of 19 lucky winners won 8 Grams Gold coin each worth QR50,000 in total sponsored by Malabar Gold and Diamonds and 25 Lucky winners won QR2,000 Grocery Gift Voucher worth QR50,000 in total sponsored by Al Meera.

