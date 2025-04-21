403
Iranian FM says relations with Russia, China main to international peace
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation with Russia and China to promote global peace and security. In an exclusive interview with RT, Araghchi stated that Tehran has been strengthening its relationship with Moscow and Beijing in recent years, with Iran joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in 2023 and the BRICS group in 2024. The countries have also expanded military cooperation, including joint naval exercises conducted off the coast of Iran in March.
Araghchi highlighted that working closely with Russia and China has become “a necessity” for Iran due to the current international situation. He revealed that trilateral discussions involving Iran, Russia, and China on Iran’s nuclear program have been ongoing, with two meetings already held, and expressed readiness to extend these talks to other matters. The minister expressed confidence that the coordinated efforts of Iran, China, and Russia could make a significant contribution to global peace.
The Iranian Foreign Minister also noted that bilateral relations between Iran and Russia are at their strongest point, with a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in place to enhance political, defense, economic, and security cooperation. Despite facing heavy Western sanctions, Araghchi pointed out that both nations are continuing to expand their ties without waiting for sanctions to be lifted, underscoring their shared positions on various international issues while acknowledging occasional differences of opinion.
In January, Russia and Iran signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which was ratified by the Russian Federation Council earlier this week. The agreement focuses on developing mutual cooperation in several key areas, including trade, energy, defense, and infrastructure.
In January, Russia and Iran signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which was ratified by the Russian Federation Council earlier this week. The agreement focuses on developing mutual cooperation in several key areas, including trade, energy, defense, and infrastructure.
