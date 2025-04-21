Rani Mukerji-Starrer ‘Mardaani 3’ To Bow In Theatres On February 27, 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming movie 'Mardaani 3', which stars Rani Mukerji in the titular role, have locked the film's release date. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on February 27, 2026.

The makers took to their social media on Monday, and announced the release date of the film marking the auspicious Holi festival as its release window. Holi, which falls on March 4, symbolises the triumph of good over bad and the makers are pegging this film to be a bloody, violent clash between Shivani's goodness vs sinister evil forces with its choice of release date.

'Mardaani', produced by Yash Raj Films, is the biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema which came into force 11 years ago. The film franchise has since garnered love and acclaim for its taut storytelling. The blockbuster franchise has received unanimous love from people and has attained a cult status amongst cine-lovers.

'Mardaani 3' will see Rani Mukerji reprise the role of a daredevil cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy, who selflessly fights for justice.

Rani had earlier revealed that the edge of the seat thriller is 'dark, deadly and brutal' and it immediately piqued curiosity amongst netizens, the fans of the star and the franchise.

'Mardaani', which was released in 2014, was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The second instalment was directed by Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first part of the film franchise.

While 'Mardaani' followed the story of human-trafficking, 'Mardaani 2', which was released in 2019, followed the story of a psychopath, rapist and murderer. The film franchise is known for sketching dreadful characters of its villains who are eventually countered by the titular character symbolising the victory of good over evil.