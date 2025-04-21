403
Nine Die in Philippines Boat Tragedy
(MENAFN) The number of deaths resulting from a tragic boat accident that occurred last week off the coast of Rizal, located in the Occidental Mindoro region of the Philippines, has unfortunately risen. As of Sunday, the number of fatalities confirmed from the incident reached nine. This increase followed the recovery of two additional bodies by search and rescue teams on Sunday.
According to reports, which cited statements from local officials involved in the ongoing response efforts, the search for survivors or victims is not yet complete. Two individuals who were on board the vessel at the time of the capsizing are still officially unaccounted for.
As authorities continue their work, the identities of the nine individuals who have tragically lost their lives in the accident have not yet been officially confirmed or released.
Details regarding the vessel and the circumstances of the incident were provided by the Philippine Coast Guard. They reported that the boat, which was carrying a total of 25 crew members – consisting of 13 Filipino nationals and 12 Chinese nationals – capsized last Tuesday. The incident occurred near Rizal amidst what was described as moderate sea conditions at the time.
Following the distress call and the immediate response, a total of 14 crew members from the ill-fated vessel were successfully rescued. Efforts to locate the two missing individuals are understood to be ongoing as the recovery operation continues.
