Mission Control Recordings Releases 'Mesmerized,' 'The Kollective's' New York Anthem

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mission Control Recordings is pleased to announce the upcoming release of“Mesmerized,” the premier track by The Kollective, on April 25th. The single will be available on Apple Music and all major streaming platforms, offering a mid-to-up-tempo homage to the energy and spirit of New York City.Founded in November 2013, Mission Control Recordings is a boutique music label headquartered in New York, dedicated to elevating the entertainment industry through carefully curated artist partnerships and creative excellence. The label's fintech full-service model supports small to medium-size production companies, enabling them to collaborate with industry leaders and deliver music that resonates across diverse audiences. Mission Control Recordings combines seasoned leadership with a commitment to artistic integrity, ensuring that independent artists retain ownership of their work while benefiting from established distribution networks.According to the label,“Mesmerized” brings together three talented New York City artists and one from Cleveland, Christina Moune. The track opens with Moune's velvety vocals, setting an emotive tone that carries through Ace Brav's incisive lyricism and Jaysh's distinctive vocal texture. Kevin Bridge's soaring falsetto marks the song's crescendo, weaving each contribution into a cohesive and dynamic soundscape. The result is a genuine New York anthem that captures the city's rhythm and the transformative power of music.“Mesmerized” is powered by Mission Control Recordings and distributed by The Orchard, a leading global music distribution and artist services company and division of Sony Music Entertainment with operations in over 40 markets worldwide. Listeners can stream“Mesmerized” on Apple Music and access additional content via the label's official website and Instagram (@officialmcrthelabel ).“'Mesmerized' is an authentic ode to all things New York and how music mesmerizes you when you listen to it,” says Robert Ross, Chairman of Mission Control Recordings.“We're excited to release this first of several tracks from The Kollective and showcase the depth of talent within our roster.”For more information, please visit .About Mission Control RecordingsMission Control Recordings is an established boutique music label based in New York City. Founded in November 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the label was created to provide independent artists a platform to develop and present their creative talents. As a full-service artists label, Mission Control Recordings offers tailored products designed to enable small to medium-size production companies to partner with industry leaders in the entertainment space. Robert Ross, Chairman, is a seasoned business manager and legal executive with nearly three decades of experience empowering artists and executives by providing individualized blueprints for success and ensuring retention of intellectual property.

