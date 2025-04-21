2Nd Batch Of Brahmos Missiles Sent To Philippines In Boost To Defence Exports

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) In a significant boost to India's defence exports, the second batch of batteries of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system has been dispatched to the Philippines.

The first battery was sent in April 2024 in an IAF aircraft, with support coming from civil aircraft agencies.

The long-haul flight carrying the heavy load was a non-stop six-hour journey before the equipment reached the western parts of the Philippines, according to multiple reports, citing sources.

The deal with the Philippines was announced in January 2022 for the supply of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

The Philippines will get three batteries for the missile system, which has a range of 290 kilometres and a speed of 2.8 Mach (around 3,400 kms, thrice the speed of sound). The BrahMos missile can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land.

India aims to produce defence equipment worth Rs 3 lakh crore by the year 2029, according to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The defence production in India has risen from Rs 40,000 crore in 2014 to over Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

“This year, defence production should cross Rs 1.60 lakh crore, while our target is to produce defence equipment worth Rs 3 lakh crore by the year 2029,” according to the minister.

The country will reduce its dependence on imports and create a defence industrial complex that will not only meet India's needs but will also strengthen the potential of defence exports.

The 'Make in India' programme is not only strengthening the country's defence production but also helping it make the global defence supply chain resilient and flexible.

While India's defence manufacturing capabilities are aimed at national security and strategic autonomy, they are also insulating manufacturing from global supply shocks.

India today stands shoulder to shoulder with developed nations in critical areas such as missile technology (Agni, BrahMos), submarines (INS Arihant) and aircraft carriers (INS Vikrant).

-IANS

na/