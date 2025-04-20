403
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From April 21 To April 25, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Financial markets are set for a varied week from April 21 to April 25, 2025, with Brazil's economic indicators leading the charge, followed by key and second-tier releases from major global economies.
The week begins Monday with Brazil's Tiradentes Day holiday, alongside widespread Easter holidays in the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Norway, France, Spain, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and South Africa's Family Day, limiting major data releases. Key U.S. events include IMF Meetings and the US Leading Index.
Tuesday features Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout, paired with Japan's BoJ Core CPI, Canada's IPPI and RMPI, and the Eurozone's Consumer Confidence.
Wednesday highlights Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows, complemented by the U.K.'s Public Sector Net Borrowing, the Eurozone's Manufacturing and Services PMI, and the U.S. Building Permits and New Home Sales.
Thursday focuses on Brazil's FGV Consumer Confidence and BC National Monetary Council Meeting, alongside the Eurozone's German Ifo Business Climate Index, the U.S. Durable Goods Orders, and Initial Jobless Claims.
Friday sees Brazil's Mid-Month CPI, with Australia and New Zealand closed for ANZAC Day. Other notable releases include the U.K.'s Retail Sales, Canada's Retail Sales, and the U.S. Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
Brazil's economic data could drive Latin American market sentiment, while global indicators may spark volatility, particularly midweek.
Economic Calendar for the Week from April 21 to April 25, 2025
Monday, April 21, 2025
Brazil
All Day – Holiday: Tiradentes Day
United States
06:00 AM – IMF Meetings
10:00 AM – US Leading Index (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: -0.5%, Prev: -0.3%)
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Brazil
07:25 AM – BCB Focus Market Readout
Japan
01:00 AM – BoJ Core CPI (YoY) (Cons: 2.4%, Prev: 2.2%)
Canada
08:30 AM – IPPI (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.4%)
08:30 AM – RMPI (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: 0.3%)
Eurozone
10:00 AM – Consumer Confidence (Apr) (Cons: -15.0, Prev: -14.5)
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Brazil
13:30 PM – Foreign Exchange Flows (Prev: -0.236B)
United Kingdom
02:00 AM – Public Sector Net Borrowing (Mar) (Cons: 15.40B, Prev: 10.71B)
Eurozone
04:00 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Apr) (Cons: 47.4, Prev: 48.6)
04:00 AM – Services PMI (Apr) (Cons: 50.4, Prev: 51.0)
United States
08:30 AM – Building Permits (Mar) (Cons: 1.482 maneiras, Prev: 1.459M)
10:00 AM – New Home Sales (Mar) (Cons: 680K, Prev: 676K)
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM – FGV Consumer Confidence (Apr) (Prev: 84.3)
08:00 AM – BCB National Monetary Council Meeting
Eurozone
04:00 AM – German Ifo Business Climate Index (Apr) (Cons: 85.2, Prev: 86.7)
United States
08:30 AM – Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 1.5%, Prev: 1.0%)
08:30 AM – Initial Jobless Claims (Prev: 215K)
Friday, April 25, 2025
Brazil
08:00 AM – Mid-Month CPI (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: 0.64%)
08:00 AM – Mid-Month CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Prev: 5.26%)
United Kingdom
02:00 AM – Retail Sales (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: -0.4%, Prev: 1.0%)
Canada
08:30 AM – Retail Sales (MoM) (Feb) (Cons: -0.4%, Prev: -0.6%)
United States
10:00 AM – Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Apr) (Cons: 50.8, Prev: 50.8)
