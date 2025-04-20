Requested Bengal Guv To Ensure Safety Of People In Murshidabad: NCW Chief (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson, Vijaya K Rahatkar, said on Sunday that she requested the West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to ensure the safety of women and children in the Murshidabad district, which was hit by violence last week over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

“I have updated the Governor about the condition of the women and children. The situation is alarming in Murshidabad. I have appealed to the Governor to ensure the safety and security of children there,” Rahatkar said after a meeting with the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Sunday evening.

An NCW delegation led by Rahatkar had been visiting the troubled pockets in the Murshidabad district for the last two days. The delegation members also visited a relief camp in Murshidabad-adjacent Malda district, where the people displaced due to the communal violence at Murshidabad are currently housed.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to the media persons, Rahatkar claimed that the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel came as saviours for the women of Murshidabad district after personnel of the central armed police personnel were deployed on the night of April 12.

Rahatkar also clarified that this credit to BSF was given by the women in the affected pockets in Murshidabad district, with whom an NCW delegation interacted during the last couple of days.

Rahatkar also said that the NCW delegation will give a detailed report to the Union government based on their findings.

On Saturday, while the NCW delegation members visited the different troubled pockets in Murshidabad, the demand for the women in the areas was for permanent BSF camps in the area.

The NCW delegation members also assured them of taking up the matter with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.