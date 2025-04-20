Boston Hemp Launches New Line Of Premium Thca Concentrates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hanover, MA , April 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Hemp Inc., a leader in compliant hemp-derived cannabis, today announced the launch of its, now available to consumers nationwide. The new lineup includes, and-delivering a high-potency experience for both recreational and wellness-minded users.









The launch coincides with April 20 (4/20) , a cultural landmark for the cannabis community and a key date for innovation across the hemp industry. Products are available exclusively through bostonhempinc.com , including the company's THCa category page and dedicated THCa Flower section .

A New Standard in Legal Cannabis Extracts

The new THCa products were developed to meet growing demand for federally legal, high-purity cannabis alternatives. Boston Hemp formulates all products in alignment with the 2018 Farm Bill and ensures every item contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, as required by federal law.

This expanded product line supports a broader portfolio that already includes THCa edibles , THCa flower for sale , and infused wellness options. Every product comes with third-party lab verification and transparent sourcing information.

Now Available: THCa Concentrates & More

The new lineup includes:



THCa Diamonds : Sparkling crystalized form offering ultra-high THCa purity

THCa Badder : Smooth, whipped texture ideal for dabbing

THCa Shatter : Glassy extract with fast onset effects

THCa Isolate Powder : Pure THCa for custom formulations THCa Flower : High-quality flower options still available in multiple strains

All products are available for online purchase and shipping through Boston Hemp's THCa shop .

About Boston Hemp Inc.

Boston Hemp Inc. is a federally compliant hemp company offering a wide array of cannabis alternatives including THCa flower , concentrates , edibles , and more. With a commitment to transparency, quality, and innovation, the company serves customers across the U.S. looking for accessible, high-performance hemp products.

