Ukrainian Forces Down Three Russian Iskander Missiles, Nearly 700 Drones Throughout Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) From April 14 to 20, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed three Iskander-K cruise missiles and 696 Russian drones of various types used in attacks against Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the information was shared by the Ukrainian Air Force via Telegram .

Ukraine's Defense Forces have shot down 159 Shahed-type kamikaze drones, 201 reconnaissance UAVs, and 336 other types of drones.

Throughout the week, Ukrainian air forces have carried out 140 sorties, including over 80 for fighter cover and nearly 50 for fire missions and air support.

Ukrainian pilots carried out numerous airstrikes with various bombs and missiles, targeting command posts, and concentrations of enemy troops and equipment.

Drone units of Ukraine's Integrated Rifle Brigade have conducted 515 combat drone flights, including 399 reconnaissance missions; 116 attack missions using FPV and payload-dropping drones.

Additionally, Air Force units have destroyed eight enemy shelters, two Supercam reconnaissance UAVs, one Lancet loitering munition, and ten Russian servicemen.

As previously reported, on April 17, Ukraine downed three Iskander-K missiles and 23 Shahed drones, while 10 enemy decoy UAVs were lost from radar tracking.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Gusev / PACIFIC P / SIPA