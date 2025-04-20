On Easter Sunday, Pope Renews Calls For Gaza Ceasefire, Peace Elsewhere

MENAFN - IANS) Vatican City, April 20 (IANS) Pope Francis gave a renewed call for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the conflicts raging in other parts of the world on the occasion of Easter Sunday.

The Pope, who was last month discharged from the hospital after five weeks of treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia, appeared at the Vatican's St Peter's Square to wish "Happy Easter" to thousands of worshippers.

Coming out in a wheelchair, he waved from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica to cheering crowds below, saying: "Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter".

His traditional Easter address was delivered by a clergy member.

The 88-year-old pontiff's aide read his message known as the "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) aloud to the crowds at St Peter's Square, calling for peace worldwide, global disarmament and release of prisoners, as per the Vatican News.

The Pope, who has been battling pneumonia, reiterated his appeal for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of the hostages, and access to humanitarian aid.

The terrible conflict in Gaza continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation, he said and called on the international community to act and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace.

The Pope also called for breaking down the physical, political, economic and spiritual barriers which divide society.

He appealed to the nations to use their resources not for rearmament, but to combat hunger, development, and care for one another.

Besides Gaza, the Pope appealed for peace in Yemen, Ukraine, Syria and Africa.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of thousands of lives in the Myanmar quake.

"The principle of humanity never fails to be the hallmark of our daily actions", his address said.

After the blessing, the Pope was driven around the square. As he passed through the crowds, his procession paused several times as babies were brought over for him to bless.