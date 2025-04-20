403
KCCI Keen On Active Contribution To Vital Labor-Related Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 20 (KUNA) -- Chief of Kuwait's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Rabah Al-Rabah underlined the Chamber's intent on actively contributing to vital issues of socioeconomic development in the Arab world.
Al-Rabah's statement to KUNA came on sidelines of the 51st Arab Labor Conference, organized by the Cairo-based Arab League's labor organization.
The conference is a strategic platform aiming to strengthen partnerships, and achieving comprehensive and sustainable regional development, noted Al-Rabah.
Arab governments and businesses are taking part in the event, Al-Rabah noted, deeming the Chamber's participation an "extension" of its role in representing the Kuwaiti private sector.
The Chamber's delegation took part in a number of the specialized committee meetings, reflecting its keenness on shedding light on the challenges, as well as opportunities, and efforts to enhance the work environment, as well as stimulate entrepreneurship and investments. (end)
