Kuwaiti Justice Min. Launches Strategy Combating Human Trafficking, Smuggling Immigrant
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait announced the launch of the National Strategy for 2025-2028, aimed at enhancing preventive measures against human trafficking and smuggling immigrant.
In a press statement on Sunday, Chairman of the National Committee for combating human trafficking and smuggling immigrants Al-Sumait said that the launch of this national strategy affirms Kuwait's commitment to protecting human rights and promoting social justice.
He added that the strategy aims to activate legal and regulatory tools, improve the capacity of executive bodies, enhance oversight and supervision, raise transparency level and increase international cooperation and community awareness.
The national strategy was prepared through integrated work between relevant government agencies and the participation of national experts, explained Al-Sumait, and is based on an objective assessment of current challenges and regional and international developments.
He stressed that this strategy is a starting point towards a new phase of seriousness and transparency in addressing human trafficking and reflects Kuwait's awareness of the importance of building an integrated system and enhance national coordination to ensure effective implementation.
The National Committee will work to follow up on the implementation of the strategy by conducting periodic reviews and measuring the progress achieved, while ensuring the involvement of relevant authorities and regional and international partners, he added. (end)
