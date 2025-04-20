403
US plans on associating tariff agreements to China curbs
(MENAFN) The United States is planning to use ongoing tariff negotiations as leverage to encourage its trade partners to reduce economic ties with China, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report claims Washington aims to pressure countries impacted by recent US tariff hikes to align with its strategy of economically isolating Beijing and forcing China to the negotiating table.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump introduced new “reciprocal” tariffs targeting nearly 90 countries, accusing them of unfair trade practices. Following global market volatility and requests for exemptions, the administration temporarily reduced most tariffs to a 10% baseline for 90 days—excluding China. Chinese exports to the US are still subject to tariffs as high as 145%, fueling the ongoing trade war between the two nations.
The US now hopes to offer permanent tariff reductions to selected countries in exchange for commitments to limit their economic cooperation with China. These commitments could include preventing Chinese firms from establishing operations to dodge tariffs, restricting the flow of Chinese goods through third countries, and limiting imports of inexpensive Chinese industrial products.
According to sources, the initiative is intended to weaken China’s economic strength and negotiating power. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is said to have presented the strategy to Trump at a meeting on April 6 at Mar-a-Lago. Bessent reportedly named countries such as the UK, Australia, South Korea, India, and Japan as potential early signatories to these new trade agreements.
The White House and Treasury Department have not commented on the report. On Tuesday, Trump reiterated his position that it is up to China to seek a resolution, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quoting him as saying, “China needs to make a deal with us. We don’t have to make a deal with them.”
Meanwhile, Beijing has remained defiant. On Friday, China announced a 125% tariff on all US goods and declared it would continue to resist Washington’s trade pressure. While suggesting this may be the final round of tariff hikes, China indicated it is evaluating additional countermeasures, noting the current tariffs have already made US goods economically unviable in the Chinese market.
