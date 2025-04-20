403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spring into a New Way of Achieving Your Fitness Goals with Veo’s Exclusive April Membership Offer
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (April 2025): Now is the chance to elevate your fitness journey to new heights with Veo Fitness. This April, this inviting series of community hubs has an exclusive, limited-time offer to help you unlock your desired physique and make steps towards a better version of yourself. Until April 30th, guests can enjoy up to 20% off on selected memberships at all Veo locations across Dubai, with prices starting from just AED 649. Ideal for those starting out on their wellness journey or those looking to reignite their routine, this is the perfect time to experience everything Veo has to offer.
As part of the Emaar Hospitality Group, Veo has become synonymous with community-centred wellness across Dubai. With beautifully designed locations in The Lakes, Manzil Downtown, Meadows Town Center, and the recently launched Arabian Ranches 2, Veo provides a premium fitness experience that prioritises holistic health and lasting lifestyle changes. More than just a gym, Veo is a welcoming space where members feel supported, motivated, and connected.
This April, new community members can enjoy up to 20% off all memberships as Veo makes it easier than ever to prioritise your physical and mental wellbeing. Boasting everything you could need for strength training, cardio, or anything in between, Veo offers a variety of state-of-the-art facilities, including fully equipped gyms, outdoor workout spaces, and post-workout recovery areas. Expert personal trainers are also available to help tailor your goals and keep you accountable every step of the way.
In addition to its top-tier equipment, Veo’s group class schedule is a major draw for members. With high-energy classes like Zumba, Cycling, and HIIT, as well as wellness-focused sessions such as Yoga and Sound Healing, the’e’s something for everyone. At Veo, every class is an opportunity to connect with others, challenge yourself, and grow stro—ger—both physically and mentally. It’s this unique sense of community that makes Veo stand out as a lifestyle fitness destination.
Now is the perfect time to get moving and become part of something more than just a work’ut. Veo’s latest offer is designed to inspire new and returning members to join a fitness community that supports your goals and celebrates your journey. Don’t miss your chance to invest in your health and become part of Dub’i’s most inclusive and motivating wellness hub.
As part of the Emaar Hospitality Group, Veo has become synonymous with community-centred wellness across Dubai. With beautifully designed locations in The Lakes, Manzil Downtown, Meadows Town Center, and the recently launched Arabian Ranches 2, Veo provides a premium fitness experience that prioritises holistic health and lasting lifestyle changes. More than just a gym, Veo is a welcoming space where members feel supported, motivated, and connected.
This April, new community members can enjoy up to 20% off all memberships as Veo makes it easier than ever to prioritise your physical and mental wellbeing. Boasting everything you could need for strength training, cardio, or anything in between, Veo offers a variety of state-of-the-art facilities, including fully equipped gyms, outdoor workout spaces, and post-workout recovery areas. Expert personal trainers are also available to help tailor your goals and keep you accountable every step of the way.
In addition to its top-tier equipment, Veo’s group class schedule is a major draw for members. With high-energy classes like Zumba, Cycling, and HIIT, as well as wellness-focused sessions such as Yoga and Sound Healing, the’e’s something for everyone. At Veo, every class is an opportunity to connect with others, challenge yourself, and grow stro—ger—both physically and mentally. It’s this unique sense of community that makes Veo stand out as a lifestyle fitness destination.
Now is the perfect time to get moving and become part of something more than just a work’ut. Veo’s latest offer is designed to inspire new and returning members to join a fitness community that supports your goals and celebrates your journey. Don’t miss your chance to invest in your health and become part of Dub’i’s most inclusive and motivating wellness hub.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment