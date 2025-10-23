403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Magnitude 6.1 Quake Jolts Indonesia’s Maluku Coast
(MENAFN) A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the sea southwest of Southeast Maluku Regency, Maluku Province, Indonesia, at 6:46 p.m. Jakarta time on Thursday, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed.
The earthquake’s epicenter was located approximately 192 kilometers southwest of Southeast Maluku Regency, at a depth of 117 kilometers. The coordinates of the epicenter were recorded as 6.17 degrees south latitude and 131.08 degrees east longitude.
The BMKG assured the public that the quake posed no risk of triggering a tsunami. Additionally, initial reports did not indicate any casualties or significant damage as a result of the tremor.
Indonesia, situated along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," is prone to frequent seismic activity due to the movement of tectonic plates in the region. While quakes of this magnitude are not uncommon, authorities are monitoring the situation closely for any further developments.
The earthquake’s epicenter was located approximately 192 kilometers southwest of Southeast Maluku Regency, at a depth of 117 kilometers. The coordinates of the epicenter were recorded as 6.17 degrees south latitude and 131.08 degrees east longitude.
The BMKG assured the public that the quake posed no risk of triggering a tsunami. Additionally, initial reports did not indicate any casualties or significant damage as a result of the tremor.
Indonesia, situated along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," is prone to frequent seismic activity due to the movement of tectonic plates in the region. While quakes of this magnitude are not uncommon, authorities are monitoring the situation closely for any further developments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment