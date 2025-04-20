Qatar National Library Marks Autism Awareness Month With Family Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of Autism Awareness Month, Qatar National Library (QNL) hosted a special community event in collaboration with the Parents Autism Platform, bringing together families, specialists, and researchers for a day of connection, learning, and sensory-friendly experiences at the Library.

The event featured interactive activities, sensory storytelling, and hands-on experiences, designed to create a welcoming and engaging environment for children with autism and their families. A specialist from the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) was also present, offering private consultations to provide guidance and support.

Visitors also had the opportunity to explore a research booth by Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI), highlighting recent advancements in autism research and offering families access to the latest insights and findings.



“Qatar National Library is proud to be a place where everyone can feel welcome and supported,” said Maram Al Mahmoud, Manager of the Children's & Young Adults' Library.

“Our commitment to accessibility goes hand in hand with our mission to inspire learning, discovery, and connection across all members of our community.”

The Library also offers a dedicated Sensory Room designed to support children and adults with sensory or developmental needs. Featuring calming lights, tactile toys, a bubble column, and interactive visuals, the Sensory Room provides a safe space where visitors can explore, relax, and build confidence.