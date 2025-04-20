403
i’EAD’s Managedia 2025: A Timeless Odyssey of Creativity, Culture, and Celebration
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, April 7th 2025: The iconic corridors of the Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development (iLEAD) came alive once again with boundless energy and brilliance during Managedia–2025 – A Timeless Odyssey, the 11th edition of’Kolkata’s largest college festival. Held from April 7th to April 11th, the much-anticipated an—ual fest — powered by the prestigious House —f Sherwali — brought together students, creators, industry leaders, and changemakers for a vibrant celebration of passion, innovation, and artistry.
With “he theme “”imeless Odyssey”, Managedia 2025 sought to inspire students to harness their imaginations, share their knowledge, and embrace the spi—it of evolution — where echoes of the past ignite the ideas of tomorrow. This year, over 90 colleges participated in more than 60 events. The festival commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting, symbolising the illumination of infinite possibilities.
Dignitaries from various sectors graced the opening ceremony as guests of honor, including Mr. Jimmy Tangree (Station Head, 91.9 Friends FM), Mr. Firdausul Hassan (President of the Film Federation of India and National Award-Winning Producer), Mr. Suvo Palit (Associate Director, PayU Finance), and Mr. Kaushik Brahmachari (Chief Consultant, Berger Group). They were recognised for their invaluable contributions. Their presence and insights inspired the next generation of creators and leaders to dream big and act boldly.
With great enthusiasm, Mr. Tangree shared, “Managedia is not just a fe—t⦣8217;it’s a celebration of youthful brilliance and limitless imagination.’/b> I’ve seen Managedia grow from its first year to 2025’ and it’s simply fanta’ulous. It’s an exceptional platform where go-getting, magnetic, and innovative students showcase the true spiri” of iLEAD.”
Mr. Hassan expressed, "It was a privilege to address the bright ’inds at iLEA—’s Managedia—leaders of tomorrow, powered by the spirit of today. Their dreams and discipline will surely blaze remar”able paths ahead.”
The festival featured a diverse lineup of events or’anised by iLEAD’s Event Club, spanning management, media, culinary arts, culture, film and photography, gaming and technology, allied health, social media, sports, and more.
In sports, iLEAD’s teams dominated, clinching victories in both football and cric’et for’ the boys’ and girls’ categories. Shri Shikshayatan College ’laimed wins in the B’ys’ Throwball, Girls’ Tug of War, and the Pool category.
Several other institutions were recognised for their outstanding participation and performances, including MAAC Girish Park, Heritage Academy, Asutosh College, St. Xavier's University, Narula Institute of Technology, Amity University, Techno International, Techno India University, Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration, NSHM Kolkata, Shree Agrasain College, Sister Nivedita University, and many more. Techno India University received the award for Best Visiting College, while Shree Agrasain College was honoured as the Best Representative College.
A major highlight on the third day was the special appearance by Mr. Sreejit Mukherjee (Director) and Mr. Parambrata Chattopadhyay (Actor), who visited the iLEAD campus to promote their upcoming film Killbill Society. Their engaging interaction with students, candid conversations about the film industry, and words of encouragement for young creators added a star-studded sparkle to the day, leaving the audience inspired.
A creative crescendo of Managedia 2025 was its vibrant cultural segment, featuring 15 electrifying categories. From the fashion show, themed "Echoes of Intricacies", which radiated elegance and imagination, to soul-stirring dramas under the "Timeless Odyssey" theme, every performance pulsed with passion and artistry, leaving the audience spellbound.
Managedia 2025 isn’t just a college fes— …#8217; it’s a movement that students eagerly look forward to every year. It was where ambition danced with celebration, and student’ didn’t just —ompete — they connected. From electrifying DJ nights and high-octane dance battles to immersive strategy games and artistic showcases, every event celebrated student brilliance and collaborative flair.
As the curtains fall on’this year’s edition, the memor—es remain — captured in photographs, etched in bonds, and echoed in stories yet to be told. Managedia continues to grow as a cultural landmark at iLEAD, with each year becoming more iconic than the last.
