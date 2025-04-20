403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SRMG Media Solutions Partners with Penske Media Corporation to Expand Global Reach for MENA Brands and Advertisers
(MENAFN- SRMG) Riyadh, 17 April 2025 – SRMG Media Solutions (SMS) has announced a strategic partnership with Penske Media Corporation (PMC) to expand MENA advertisers' global presence through PMC's prestigious portfolio of internationally recognized brands.
Advertisers in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East and North Africa can now leverage programmatic campaigns through diverse formats such as video, standard banners, and audience layering. Key sectors include tourism, government departments, investment sectors, and mega projects. Additionally, advertisers can collaborate with PMC's notable publishers for innovative content creation and bespoke campaigns, subject to editorial approval.
This partnership enhances access to crucial global markets, including Asia and Western economies such as Europe and the USA. Advertisers can now integrate their campaigns on high-profile 40+ iconic brands including Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, WWD, Robb Report, ARTnews and Deadline, and more, enabling connections with over 412 million monthly active users and 150 million social media followers. By tapping into 6 billion video views, this partnership offers unmatched potential for impactful global advertising initiatives.
SMS, a next-generation data-driven media solutions company, delivers advanced analytics-based advertising strategies. Utilizing first-party data, leading-edge AdTech, and AI-driven audience segmentation, SMS crafts personalized campaigns that drive growth and profitability. As the exclusive media partner for SRMG’s esteemed portfolio, SMS oversees brands such as Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, and Akhbaar24, delivering engaging content across diverse platforms with a global footprint of over 170 million users.
Penske Media Corporation (PMC), a leader in media, digital, and publishing sectors, is renowned for its influential brands like Variety and Rolling Stone. Recognized for its premium content in entertainment, fashion, luxury, and pop culture, PMC extends its influence via digital media, print, and top-tier events such as SxSW and the Golden Globe Awards.
Ziad Moussa, Managing Director of SMS, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with PMC, which enhances our capacity to offer cutting-edge advertising solutions for our clients. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our goal of providing unprecedented access to the world’s top platforms.”
A representative from Penske Media Corporation added, “Working with SMS amplifies our capacity to deliver powerful advertising opportunities globally with high-quality content and innovative solutions.”
With its unmatched reach and a commitment to redefining excellence, SMS is poised to transform the media and advertising landscape in the MENA region and beyond. To become part of our journey and learn how SMS can revolutionize your advertising strategy, visit SRMG Media Solutions or contact ....
Advertisers in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East and North Africa can now leverage programmatic campaigns through diverse formats such as video, standard banners, and audience layering. Key sectors include tourism, government departments, investment sectors, and mega projects. Additionally, advertisers can collaborate with PMC's notable publishers for innovative content creation and bespoke campaigns, subject to editorial approval.
This partnership enhances access to crucial global markets, including Asia and Western economies such as Europe and the USA. Advertisers can now integrate their campaigns on high-profile 40+ iconic brands including Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, WWD, Robb Report, ARTnews and Deadline, and more, enabling connections with over 412 million monthly active users and 150 million social media followers. By tapping into 6 billion video views, this partnership offers unmatched potential for impactful global advertising initiatives.
SMS, a next-generation data-driven media solutions company, delivers advanced analytics-based advertising strategies. Utilizing first-party data, leading-edge AdTech, and AI-driven audience segmentation, SMS crafts personalized campaigns that drive growth and profitability. As the exclusive media partner for SRMG’s esteemed portfolio, SMS oversees brands such as Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, and Akhbaar24, delivering engaging content across diverse platforms with a global footprint of over 170 million users.
Penske Media Corporation (PMC), a leader in media, digital, and publishing sectors, is renowned for its influential brands like Variety and Rolling Stone. Recognized for its premium content in entertainment, fashion, luxury, and pop culture, PMC extends its influence via digital media, print, and top-tier events such as SxSW and the Golden Globe Awards.
Ziad Moussa, Managing Director of SMS, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with PMC, which enhances our capacity to offer cutting-edge advertising solutions for our clients. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our goal of providing unprecedented access to the world’s top platforms.”
A representative from Penske Media Corporation added, “Working with SMS amplifies our capacity to deliver powerful advertising opportunities globally with high-quality content and innovative solutions.”
With its unmatched reach and a commitment to redefining excellence, SMS is poised to transform the media and advertising landscape in the MENA region and beyond. To become part of our journey and learn how SMS can revolutionize your advertising strategy, visit SRMG Media Solutions or contact ....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment