Zelensky: Russian Army One Of Biggest Threats To Christian Churches, Believers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the years of full-scale war, 67 Ukrainian priests, pastors, and monks have been killed or tortured by Russian occupiers, 640 religious sites have been destroyed by the enemy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote this on his Telegram channel on Easter eve, according to Ukrinform.

“For millions of Ukrainians, Easter is one of the most important holidays. And millions of Ukrainians will go to church. Sadly, many will go to churches that are damaged or destroyed,” the post reads.

The Russian army is one of the greatest threats to Christian churches and believers, Zelensky notes. Over the course of full-scale war, 67 Ukrainian priests, pastors, and monks were have been killed or tortured by Russian occupiers, 640 religious sites have been destroyed, most of them Christian.

“But we will rebuild all of them,” the President added.

“Just like we're bringing back priests and pastors from Russian captivity, just like we're doing everything to protect Ukrainian towns and villages and the lives of people there – we are also bringing back the chance to believe, to believe that evil and destruction will not win,” the head of state reaffirmed.

