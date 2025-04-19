UN-Habitat, RSCN Sign Agreement To Launch National Award For Green Innovation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - UN-Habitat and the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) have signed a cooperation agreement to pilot the National Award for Green Innovation, themed "Flood Resilient Nature-Based Solutions" in Amman.

This milestone initiative is part of the "Smart Urban Water Management: Enhancing the Adaptive Capacity and Urban Resilience of Amman through Urban Green Infrastructure" project, funded by the Dutch embassy and implemented by UN-Habitat in partnership with the Greater Amman Municipality.

The award is designed to spotlight and scale innovative green ideas from youth that directly address the increasing risk of flash floods in the capital - risks exacerbated by climate change and rapid urbanisation.

It aims to promote public in community-based-green development, fostering a cultural shift towards environmental awareness and proactive engagement in sustainable practices among communities in Jordan.

While the national award will be formally established by the RSCN, the partnership with UN-Habitat will focus on supporting nature-based, innovative solutions from university students in Amman that enhance urban flood resilience and contribute to sustainable water management in Amman.

"This award promotes a community-driven approach that actively engages youth in the development and design of sustainable water solutions," said Head of UN-Habitat Jordan Programme Deema Abu Thiab.

"We are proud to partner with RSCN and the embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to empower local innovation and strengthen climate resilience through nature-based solutions," Abu Thiab added.

Through this cooperation, UN-Habitat and RSCN will jointly manage the design, outreach, and implementation of the award in Amman under the thematic area of "Flood Resilient Nature-Based Solutions", recognising exemplary environmental initiatives and disseminating awareness campaigns that will endeavour to inspire widespread participation in sustainable practices.

Three winning ideas will be selected and further implemented by UN-Habitat.

General Director of the RSCN Fadi Al Nasser expressed his happiness with signing the agreement with UN-Habitat, stressing that it represents a“qualitative” partnership that contributes to supporting environmental solutions and spreading environmental awareness, primarily nature-based solutions in line with the Society's work strategy.

He also noted that the National Award for Green Innovation will play an important role in raising the level of environmental awareness among various groups in Jordan.

He said: "Our partnership with UN-Habitat will expand our work in introducing nature and its values in sustaining ecosystems and conserving ecological balance, and it will also add new experiences to us implemented by the United Nations Programme within the scope of nature-based solutions, especially the flooding problems that occur in cities and Amman primarily within the scope of this project."

The "Smart Urban Water Management" project aims to enhance an enabling environment to address water challenges through developing and implementing smart water urban management systems in Amman city, with a focus on strengthening adaptive capacities and promoting sustainable water measures.

Applications for the National Award for Green Innovation will be open to selected university disciplines and years in the coming months, with details to be announced on the official channels of UN-Habitat and the RSCN.