Man Was Wounded In Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia, As Result Of Enemy Drone Attack

2025-04-19 07:06:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia, a man was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Two hours ago in the village of Prymorske, a 42-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack. His car was damaged,” he wrote.

Read also: Russia attacks residential building in Kherson

As Ukrinform reported, Russian shelling continues in Kherson region, with civilians under attack .

