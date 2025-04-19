403
Man Was Wounded In Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia, As Result Of Enemy Drone Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia, a man was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Two hours ago in the village of Prymorske, a 42-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack. His car was damaged,” he wrote.Read also: Russia attacks residential building in Kherson
As Ukrinform reported, Russian shelling continues in Kherson region, with civilians under attack .
