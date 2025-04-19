403
Coello, Tapia Wins Qatar Major Premier Padel
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 19 (KUNA) -- The top-seeded Spanish-Argentinian pair, Arturo Coello and Agustin Tapia, continued their dominant form on the Premier Padel Tour by securing the Ooredoo Qatar Major title on Saturday.
The two top seeded players won their match 7-6, 6-2 against the number two-seeded players Frederic Chingotto and Alle Galan.
In the women competition, Delfina Brea Senesi and Gemma Triay Pons defeated the top-seeded Spanish duo of Paula Josemaria Martin and Ariana Sanchez Fallada with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 win to clinch the Women's Final at the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel. (end)
