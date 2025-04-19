Barbados NCD Statistics Still A Major Concern To Government

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Joy-Ann Gill

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (GIS) – The ministry of health and wellness continues to express concern about the number of cases of persons with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Barbados.

Senior medical officer of health (National NCD Focal Point), Dr Walter Alleyne, stated as he congratulated the Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados (DHAB) on its 50th Anniversary and the launch of its campaign, “Know Your Numbers” , at the Horatio Cooke Auditorium, Dalkeith Road, St Michael.

Addressing the event on behalf of minister of state in the ministry of health and wellness, Davidson Ishmael, Dr Alleyne said:

“As of 2021, NCDs account for a staggering 80 per cent of all deaths in Barbados. One in four Barbadians is living with at least one NCD. The economic impact is equally alarming – NCDs cost our nation between $375 to $825 million annually, equivalent to nearly 10 percent of our GDP.”

He also disclosed that in 2022 alone, the island recorded 556 heart attacks and 765 strokes, and the diabetes situation is particularly concerning, with 26.4 percent of the adult population having either raised blood glucose or self-reported diabetes, affecting 30.7 percent of women compared to 21.5 percent of men.

Noting that hypertension affects 43.8 percent of women and 36.9 percent of men, and two-thirds of the adult population are overweight or obese, Dr Alleyne remarked:

“Behind each of these statistics are real people, real families impacted by NCDs. The direct costs of these conditions were estimated at $120.8 million in 2022 – 2023, but the indirect costs are even more staggering – with absenteeism accounting for $48.7 million, presenteeism reaching $155.8 million, and premature mortality resulting in costs of $17.2 million.”

Welcoming DHAB's campaign, he said when people know their personal numbers – blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels – they are empowered to take control of their health. He added that when they understand the national numbers – the prevalence rates, the healthcare and human costs – they are better positioned to act decisively as a nation.

Dr Alleyne also praised the Association for its 50 years of dedicated service, stating it was not just a milestone but a testament to its unwavering commitment to the cause of helping to build a stronger, healthier Barbados.

“For five decades, this Association has stood at the frontlines of the battle against diabetes and hypertension, conditions that have unfortunately become all too common in our nation. The government of Barbados deeply appreciates your steadfast dedication to improving the health outcomes of our citizens. Your work in education, screening, support, and advocacy has touched countless lives and families across this island. As simple as it sounds, knowing your numbers is indeed critical to preventing and managing non-communicable diseases,” he stated.

Government's commitment to NCD prevention and control was further underscored with Dr Alleyne pointing out it aimed to build a Barbados, defined not solely by its economic growth, stability, beauty and attractions, but by its citizenry's health and happiness.

While he stressed the National Strategic Plan for NCD Control (2023-2030) demonstrates a commitment to addressing the NCD epidemic through partnerships like DHAB's, he said theirs would significantly advance the ministry's health and wellness agenda.

Dr Alleyne also told the DHAB that the ministry recognised its outstanding commitment to the Chronic Disease Self-Management Programme and was immensely pleased to have it as a key partner in delivering vital training to communities.

“This evidence-based intervention helps persons with chronic conditions better manage their health, lower healthcare costs, and improve their overall quality of life. By empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills to manage their conditions effectively, we can reduce complications, hospitalisations, and improve quality of life for those living with NCDs,” Dr Alleyne said.

