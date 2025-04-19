403
Jordan Condemns Israeli Extremist Organizations' Call To Bomb Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 19 (KUNA) - Jordan condemned on Saturday the "extremist and racist incitement" by Israeli settler organisations, which called for the bombing of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.
In a press statement aired by the Jordanian news agency (Petra), Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also condemned the incitement and provocations coincided with escalating incursions into the holy compound in occupied Jerusalem by Israeli extremists, who acted under the protection of Israeli police.
The ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's unequivocal rejection and strong condemnation of the "unacceptable incitement," warning that it risks further escalation amid the already dangerous situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
He said Israel's illegal unilateral actions, repeated violations of the historical and legal status quo in occupied Jerusalem and its holy sites, and attempts to alter the situation on the ground at Islamic and Christian holy sites warrant clear and decisive international action.
The world should condemn the Israeli violations, protect the Palestinian people and halt the ongoing crimes against them, Qudah said.
He reiterated that the entire area of Al-Aqsa Mosque of 144 dunums is a site reserved exclusively for Muslim worship.
He stressed that the Jerusalem Waqf (endowments) and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, part of the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, has the exclusive authority to administer the site and regulate access to the Al-Aqsa
