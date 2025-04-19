403
Pakistan, Afghanistan Vow To Foster Mutually Beneficial Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 19 (KUNA) - Pakistan and Afghanistan reaffirmed their commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relations during a visit by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to Afghan capital city Kabul on Saturday.
According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, delegation level talks took place with the Pakistani side led by Ishaq Dar and the Afghan side by its Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The two sides agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level engagement.
The discussions encompassed a comprehensive range of topics pertaining to bilateral relations, underscoring the need to devise strategies for enhancing cooperation across diverse areas of mutual interest, including security, trade, transit, connectivity, and people to people contacts.
The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the paramount importance of addressing all pertinent issues, particularly those related to security and border management, in order to fully realize the potential for regional trade and connectivity.
"The Deputy Prime Minister's visit is a reflection of Pakistan's commitment to enhance sustained engagement with the brotherly country of Afghanistan," said the Foreign Office. (end)
