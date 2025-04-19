'Living Comfortable Life In A Pucca House Now': PMAY Beneficiary Thanks PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, April 20 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has proved to be a boon for Maya Bai Khare, a resident of Chandrashekhar Ward in Ranjhi Talaiya of Cantt Assembly constituency in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Maya Bai, who had been living in a kutcha house for the last 40 years, is now living a comfortable life in a pucca house with her family, thanks to the PM Awas Yojana, a welfare scheme of the Modi government.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, launched in 2015, aims to provide affordable and permanent housing to the economically weaker sections, low-income groups, and middle-income families across both rural and urban India. By 2023, the programme is set to complete the construction of around 20 million houses.

Speaking to IANS, Maya Bai Khare said,“I have been married for 40 years, and since then I have been living in this kutcha tiled house of my in-laws. Water often dripped in the house during rain and the winter season, and the walls had become weak. When I got information about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, I went to the office of regional MLA Ashok Rohani and took detailed information about it.”

Thereafter, she applied under the scheme. After checking the eligibility, her application was approved, and she got the benefit of the PM Awas Yojana.

Expressing happiness, Maya Bai said that now she has built a pucca house with a strong lintel in place of her old kutcha house. Now they do not have to worry about heat, cold and rain like before. Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that this scheme has given her family a safe and respectable life.

Mayabai's son, Shubhanshu Khare, also shared his feelings on PM Awas Yojana.“My entire childhood was spent in the same kutcha house. Now, when my parents and I have got the opportunity to live in a pucca house, it is like a dream come true,” he told IANS.

Shubhanshu also thanked Prime Minister Modi and said that this scheme would be very useful for those people in the country who could not dream of a pucca house for years due to financial constraints.