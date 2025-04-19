Qatar Welcomes US-Iranian Agreement To Start Next Phase Of Talks To Reach Binding Agreement: MOFA Spokesperson

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said that the State of Qatar welcomes the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman regarding the agreement reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, during their meetings today in the Italian capital Rome, to move to the next phase of talks aimed at reaching a fair, lasting, and binding agreement.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al Ansari expressed the State of Qatar's hope that the talks will culminate in a comprehensive agreement that serves the interests of both parties, enhances security, stability, and peace in the region, and opens new horizons for regional cooperation and dialogue.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for the diplomacy and dialogue as a means to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.

He also renewed the State of Qatar's appreciation to the Sultanate of Oman for its constructive role in bringing the two sides closer together.