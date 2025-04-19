XRP News: Xploradex Presale Hits Final 48 Hours—Last Window To Enter XRP’S Most Anticipated Defi Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, Switzerland, April 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The $XPL presale is entering its final 48 hours, and the energy is electric across the XRP community. With the countdown now measured in hours, not days-the remaining allocation is being claimed at a record pace, and the presale page is witnessing its highest activity since launch.







XploraDEX is rewriting the playbook for decentralized exchanges by integrating artificial intelligence into every layer of the trading experience. This isn't just another DEX-it's a full-fledged, AI-powered trading ecosystem custom-built for XRPL. And now, the opportunity to get in before launch is almost gone.

Purchase $XPL Token

Over the past few weeks, XploraDEX has drawn massive attention for its innovative approach. AI-powered trade signals, automated execution, personalized dashboards, and strategic portfolio optimization are just some of the tools that will empower traders to outmaneuver volatile markets.

What makes $XPL Token stand out isn't just the tech-it's the timing. With XRP's ecosystem evolving rapidly, XploraDEX arrives at a pivotal moment when traders are seeking smarter tools, faster performance, and more control over their strategies.

Here's what early $XPL backers are getting access to:



First access to AI features at launch

Discounted trading fees across all pairs

Entry into exclusive staking programs

Priority whitelist for future token offerings via Launchpad Voting rights in protocol governance decisions



Join $XPL Presale Round

As of this announcement, over 85% of the presale allocation has been claimed. High-volume wallets have increased their buying pressure in anticipation of the listing, while thousands of smaller wallets have also joined, signaling a wave of grassroots support.

The $XPL Presale isn't just about buying early-it's about entering a DeFi project that brings actual innovation to the XRPL landscape. And with platform rollout set to begin shortly after the presale ends, early buyers will be at the forefront of one of the most technologically advanced launches on XRPL to date.

Participate in $XPL Presale

There are 48 hours left on the clock. After that, $XPL will go public at a higher price, and the early-entry advantages will be gone. If you've been considering your entry-this is your last, best chance to do it before the rest of the market catches up.

Join the $XPL Presale While It's Still Open:

For Live Updates & Community Buzz: Website | $XPL Token Presale | X | Telegram

Contact:

Oliver Muller

...

...

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the XploraDEX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at