India Accelerates Clean Energy With Battery Storage Integration
The Ministry of Power has mandated that all new solar projects include a minimum of two-hour co-located energy storage systems, equivalent to 10 per cent of the installed capacity.
This directive aims to address the intermittency challenges of solar and wind power, ensuring a more reliable energy supply during non-generating hours .
Private sector initiatives are also contributing to this shift. Hindustan Power has announced a Rs 620 crore investment in Assam to develop a 100 MW solar power plant alongside a 100 MW battery energy storage system, expected to create over 5,000 man-days of employment .
In Chhattisgarh, Tata Power Solar Systems commissioned India's largest solar and battery energy storage project, comprising a 100 MW solar plant and a 120 MWh utility-scale battery energy storage system.
This project exemplifies the integration of renewable energy generation with storage solutions to provide round-the-clock power supply .
On the policy front, the government has approved Rs 3,760 crore in central support for grid-scale battery storage projects, aiming to make stored renewable energy a viable option for managing peak demand.
This funding is expected to cover up to 40 per cent of the capital cost for 4,000 MWh of battery storage capacity by 2030-31 .
These developments highlight India's commitment to advancing its renewable energy infrastructure through the adoption of hybrid storage systems and next-generation technologies, positioning the country as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment