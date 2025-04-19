India Accelerates Clean Energy With Battery Storage Integration

MENAFN - KNN India)India's renewable energy (RE) sector is undergoing a significant transformation, focusing on hybrid energy storage solutions and cutting-edge technologies to enhance grid stability and meet ambitious climate goals.

The Ministry of Power has mandated that all new solar projects include a minimum of two-hour co-located energy storage systems, equivalent to 10 per cent of the installed capacity.

This directive aims to address the intermittency challenges of solar and wind power, ensuring a more reliable energy supply during non-generating hours .

Private sector initiatives are also contributing to this shift. Hindustan Power has announced a Rs 620 crore investment in Assam to develop a 100 MW solar power plant alongside a 100 MW battery energy storage system, expected to create over 5,000 man-days of employment .

In Chhattisgarh, Tata Power Solar Systems commissioned India's largest solar and battery energy storage project, comprising a 100 MW solar plant and a 120 MWh utility-scale battery energy storage system.

This project exemplifies the integration of renewable energy generation with storage solutions to provide round-the-clock power supply .

On the policy front, the government has approved Rs 3,760 crore in central support for grid-scale battery storage projects, aiming to make stored renewable energy a viable option for managing peak demand.

This funding is expected to cover up to 40 per cent of the capital cost for 4,000 MWh of battery storage capacity by 2030-31 .

These developments highlight India's commitment to advancing its renewable energy infrastructure through the adoption of hybrid storage systems and next-generation technologies, positioning the country as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.

