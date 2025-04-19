403
Iran, US Resume Nuclear Talks in Rome
(MENAFN) The follow-up session of mediated discussions between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran’s atomic initiative commenced on Saturday in Rome, the capital city of Italy, as stated by Iranian news outlets.
An Iranian state-run agency disclosed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had arrived in Rome earlier the same day to head the Iranian delegation in dialogues centered on “the Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear program and termination of American sanctions against the country.”
These negotiations are being facilitated by the Omani diplomatic mission in Rome, after a preliminary round of discussions that took place last week in Muscat, the capital of Oman.
Leader Donald Trump of the United States recently issued threats of airstrikes and additional economic penalties against Iran if a mutual arrangement concerning the nuclear issue is not achieved, provoking intense responses from Tehran.
The United States and Israel allege that Iran is attempting to construct a nuclear arsenal, a claim Iran categorically rejects.
Although Iran has declined face-to-face negotiations with the United States, it has consented to indirect dialogue under Oman’s facilitation, following a recent letter exchange between the two nations.
