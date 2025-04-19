403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump bronze statue gets established at his golf club
(MENAFN) A new statue of former President Donald Trump has been installed at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The sculpture, named The Defiance Monument, shows Trump with his fist raised—a nod to the moment he made the same gesture after surviving an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July. After being grazed by a bullet, Trump stood up and shouted, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”
The shooting left one person dead and two others seriously injured before the gunman was neutralized by Secret Service snipers.
Trump personally attended the unveiling of the seven-foot bronze statue on Saturday and posed for photos alongside Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule, who commissioned and gifted the statue. According to a company statement, Trump was visibly pleased, “gleaming with pride” upon seeing the sculpture.
Constantino said the statue is now placed between the clubhouse and the first hole of the 27-hole course, ensuring it is highly visible to club members. He described Trump’s mood at the event as cheerful and humorous.
The artwork was created by filmmaker and sculptor Steven Barber and cost $275,000. Constantino explained that gifting the statue involved legal complexities due to Trump’s status as a former president, so the monument is technically on loan.
This isn’t the only statue honoring Trump’s likeness. In February, sculptor Alan Cottrill revealed Don Colossus, a 15-foot bronze statue of Trump also showing him with a raised fist. That statue will travel the U.S. before finding a permanent home in the upcoming Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.
Over the years, various statues of Trump have appeared around the world—some celebrating him, and others satirical, such as Dump Trump and The Emperor Has No Balls.
The shooting left one person dead and two others seriously injured before the gunman was neutralized by Secret Service snipers.
Trump personally attended the unveiling of the seven-foot bronze statue on Saturday and posed for photos alongside Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule, who commissioned and gifted the statue. According to a company statement, Trump was visibly pleased, “gleaming with pride” upon seeing the sculpture.
Constantino said the statue is now placed between the clubhouse and the first hole of the 27-hole course, ensuring it is highly visible to club members. He described Trump’s mood at the event as cheerful and humorous.
The artwork was created by filmmaker and sculptor Steven Barber and cost $275,000. Constantino explained that gifting the statue involved legal complexities due to Trump’s status as a former president, so the monument is technically on loan.
This isn’t the only statue honoring Trump’s likeness. In February, sculptor Alan Cottrill revealed Don Colossus, a 15-foot bronze statue of Trump also showing him with a raised fist. That statue will travel the U.S. before finding a permanent home in the upcoming Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.
Over the years, various statues of Trump have appeared around the world—some celebrating him, and others satirical, such as Dump Trump and The Emperor Has No Balls.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment