Europeans cancel visits to US
(MENAFN) Tourism from Europe to the United States has significantly dropped due to rising political tensions and concerns over hostile encounters at US borders under President Donald Trump, according to the Financial Times. Trump's aggressive foreign policies, including tariffs on trade partners, have negatively impacted international travel sentiment. Although the president temporarily postponed tariffs for most countries, China remained unaffected, leading to ongoing trade disputes that have unsettled global markets.
Paul English, co-founder of the travel website Kayak, commented that Trump's actions have damaged the US's global reputation, particularly reflected in the decreased number of European visitors. English warned that this reputational harm could take generations to repair and would have lasting economic consequences.
Data from the International Trade Administration (ITA) shows a 17% drop in overnight visits from Western Europe in March compared to the previous year, with countries like Ireland, Norway, and Germany seeing declines exceeding 20%. Several European nations have updated their travel advisories, highlighting the increased risks associated with traveling to the US.
In total, the number of international visitors to the US fell by 12% in March, marking the steepest decline since the pandemic-related travel restrictions of 2021. This trend threatens the US tourism industry, which contributes 2.5% to the country's $29 trillion GDP.
Tourism Economics, a research firm based in Oxford, lowered its 2025 projection for international visitors to the US by 18%, predicting a 9.4% drop in arrivals after Trump’s announcement of tariffs. Factors like negative sentiment, US border policies, unfavorable exchange rates, and global economic uncertainty are expected to further harm the travel sector. The firm’s president, Adam Sacks, noted that Trump’s contentious rhetoric towards NATO allies, Canada, and Greenland has influenced public perception and travel patterns.
