China Hosts First-Ever Humanoid Robot Race Alongside Human Runners
(MENAFN) On Saturday, China made history by organizing the first-ever race featuring humanoid robots competing alongside human runners.
The Chinese-built Tien Kung Ultra triumphed in the half-marathon, finishing the 21-kilometer course in an impressive time of nearly 2 hours and 40 minutes, according to media reports.
The event saw participation from nearly 20 robotics companies, including notable names like Unitree's G1, Leju Robotics' Kuavo, and NOETIX's N2.
To ensure safety, barriers were erected to separate human participants from the humanoid robots, which also did not adhere to the same timing regulations as their human counterparts.
The race commenced with each humanoid robot starting individually at one-minute intervals, triggered by a gunshot signal.
Support stations were strategically placed along the route, allowing team members to conduct maintenance on the robots, including battery replacements.
Some robots were equipped with advanced features such as hot-swappable battery systems to maintain continuous operation during the long-distance event. Additionally, certain humanoids wore protective footwear, while others had abrasion-resistant attachments on their feet.
