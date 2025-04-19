Seven People Injured In Kharkiv Region Due To Russian Shelling Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, seven people were injured or suffered an acute stress reaction during the day.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

In particular, according to preliminary information, a car caught fire in the village of Horokhovatka, Borivska community, Izium district, as a result of a missile strike. A woman was injured and suffered an acute stress reaction.

A house caught fire in Sadovod village of Velykoburlutsk community in Kupiansk district as a result of shelling, the fire covered 40 square meters. Three people suffered an acute stress reaction.

In Podoly village of Kurylivka community in Kupiansk district, a 60-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury as a result of an FPV drone attack.

In Kupiansk, as a result of shelling, probably by aerial bombs, the structures of three outbuildings caught fire. The total area of the fire reached 300 square meters.

In the village of Shestakove, Starosaltiv community, Chuhuiv district, a private house was damaged by an unidentified drone strike.

In the village of Nechvolodivka of the Kindrashiv community of Kupiansk district, at 15:57, a house was damaged as a result of shelling from a Lancet drone.

A fire broke out in the village of Stetskivka in the Velykoburlutska community of Kupiansk district as a result of a hit from a guided aerial bomb: a residential building of 80 square meters and a hectare of dry grass burned.

A car was on fire in the village of Tsapivka, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district.

In the village of Berezivka, Shevchenkivska community, Kupiansk district, a private house and a barn were damaged as a result of shelling from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In Kharkiv, two women, aged 63 and 69, suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of a fire (household items were burning).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, rescuers extinguished three fires in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, that started as a result of Russian shelling .

Photo: Kharkiv Regional State Administration