Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ricky Rai, Son Of Former Underworld Don Muttappa Rai, Shot At In Karnataka

Ricky Rai, Son Of Former Underworld Don Muttappa Rai, Shot At In Karnataka


2025-04-19 05:00:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ricky Rai, son of former gangster and Jaya Karnataka founder Muttappa Rai, shot at in Karnataka. The incident took place in early hours of Saturday around 1:30 am near his home in Bidadi located in Karnataka's Ramanagara district, officials said.

Ramanagara SP Srinivas Gowda said Rai is being treated at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

How did the scene unfold?

It happened when Ricky was travelling to Bengaluru in his car. The police stated that some unidentified people allegedly opened fire, leading to a bullet striking the vehicle.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

MENAFN19042025007365015876ID1109447773

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search