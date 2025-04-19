Today In Kuwait History
--
1964 -- Fahaheel Sporting Club was established in Al-Ahmadi Governorate, to join a host of sport clubs spreading across the country in the 1960s.
1966 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree regulating higher education.
1998 -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet approved the establishment of Kuwait University College of Social Sciences, which includes departments of psychology, sociology, geography and political science.
2018 -- United Nations Economic and Social Council's members elect Kuwait as a member of committee concerned with of prevention of crime and criminal justice for a three-year term.
2020 -- The Ministry of Health launches Shlonik App for people arriving back to Kuwait as part of efforts to curb Coronavirus.
2021 -- The Cabinet decided to maintain a nationwide partial curfew as of April 22 in a bid to put the Covid-19 under control. (end) nsn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment