Today In Kuwait History

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 19 (KUNA)

--

1964 -- Fahaheel Sporting Club was established in Al-Ahmadi Governorate, to join a host of sport clubs spreading across the country in the 1960s.

1966 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree regulating higher education.

1998 -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet approved the establishment of Kuwait University College of Social Sciences, which includes departments of psychology, sociology, geography and political science.

2018 -- United Nations Economic and Social Council's members elect Kuwait as a member of committee concerned with of prevention of crime and criminal justice for a three-year term.

2020 -- The Ministry of Health launches Shlonik App for people arriving back to Kuwait as part of efforts to curb Coronavirus.

2021 -- The Cabinet decided to maintain a nationwide partial curfew as of April 22 in a bid to put the Covid-19 under control. (end) nsn