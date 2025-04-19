Lyn Alden Revises Bitcoin Outlook Following Trade Tensions, Focuses On Market Liquidity

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The forecast for Bitcoin 's price at the end of the year has been adjusted by market analyst Lyn Alden, who factors in liquidity concerns and the impact of tariffs on the cryptocurrency market.

Alden had previously predicted a bullish projection for Bitcoin 's price by the end of the year, but due to changing market conditions, she has revised her forecast downward.

The main reasons for the adjustment include concerns about liquidity in the market, as well as the potential impact of tariffs on the overall stability and growth of Bitcoin .

Despite the revised prediction, Alden remains optimistic about the long-term potential of Bitcoin and believes that the cryptocurrency will continue to gain traction as digital assets become more mainstream.

Investors and traders are advised to stay informed about market developments and to keep a close eye on factors that may influence the price of Bitcoin in the coming months. It is essential to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions in the volatile cryptocurrency market.

In conclusion, while the year-end prediction for Bitcoin 's price has been lowered, there is still optimism about the future of the cryptocurrency. It is crucial for market participants to remain vigilant and adaptable in order to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the digital asset space.

