Russian Troops Strike 328 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region Overnight, One Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 328 strikes across 12 localities in the Zaporizhzhia region, leaving a 74-year-old man wounded in the shelling.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the attacks on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Russian troops carried out eight airstrikes targeting Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novodarivka, and Shcherbaky,” Fedorov wrote.

Additionally, 204 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

Five strikes from multiple launch rocket systems hit Shchaslyve, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, and Novodarivka, while 111 artillery shells were fired at Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

As previously reported, a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia on Friday night caused a fire in the city, with emergency services responding to the scene

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA