Russian Troops Strike 328 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region Overnight, One Wounded
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the attacks on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“Russian troops carried out eight airstrikes targeting Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novodarivka, and Shcherbaky,” Fedorov wrote.
Additionally, 204 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.Read also: Enemy drone hit multi-story building in Kherson
Five strikes from multiple launch rocket systems hit Shchaslyve, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, and Novodarivka, while 111 artillery shells were fired at Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.
As previously reported, a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia on Friday night caused a fire in the city, with emergency services responding to the scene
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA
