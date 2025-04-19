Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Troops Strike 328 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region Overnight, One Wounded

Russian Troops Strike 328 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region Overnight, One Wounded


2025-04-19 01:02:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 328 strikes across 12 localities in the Zaporizhzhia region, leaving a 74-year-old man wounded in the shelling.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the attacks on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Russian troops carried out eight airstrikes targeting Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novodarivka, and Shcherbaky,” Fedorov wrote.

Additionally, 204 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

Read also: Enemy drone hit multi-story building in Kherson

Five strikes from multiple launch rocket systems hit Shchaslyve, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, and Novodarivka, while 111 artillery shells were fired at Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

As previously reported, a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia on Friday night caused a fire in the city, with emergency services responding to the scene

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA

MENAFN19042025000193011044ID1109447499

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search