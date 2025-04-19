Muslim Families Uphold Centuries-Old Tradition In Easter Ceremony At Holy Sepulchre

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem/PNN/

In a tradition dating back more than 850 years, two Muslim families in Jerusalem on Friday handed over the key to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of Christianity's holiest sites, ahead of Easter celebrations.

Members of the Joudeh and Nuseibeh families - long-time guardians of the church's key - delivered it to representatives of the three Christian custodians: the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, the Armenian Patriarchate, and the Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land. The symbolic handover, which takes place annually on Good Friday, allowed the church doors to open to worshippers and pilgrims marking the Easter holiday.

The ritual stems from a centuries-old arrangement known as the“Status Quo,” formalized during the Islamic era to maintain peace among Christian denominations while entrusting Muslim families with custodianship of the key. It has since endured as a rare and powerful symbol of religious coexistence in a city fraught with tension.

Palestinian officials hailed the ceremony as a reminder of Jerusalem's diverse and unified identity.

The Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine called the event“a reflection of the city's true character,” saying it represents a shared heritage that resists efforts to fracture the city's religious and national fabric.

“The preservation of these historical traditions is part of the broader struggle to protect Jerusalem's sacred landmarks,” the committee said, referring to Israeli policies in the contested city.

“The unity of Christian and Muslim communities is a stronghold against attempts to erase the city's historical identity.”

The ceremony comes at a time of heightened sensitivity in Jerusalem, where religious and political tensions often intersect. Yet the enduring alliance between the Joudeh and Nuseibeh families and the Christian custodians of the church remains a rare testament to interfaith respect and continuity in the Holy Land.