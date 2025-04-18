403
Ukraine Maintains March 25 as Start of Energy Strike Truce
(MENAFN) Ukraine maintains that a 30-day suspension on attacks targeting energy infrastructure began on March 25, according to a top presidential adviser, countering Russia's claim that the ceasefire period has ended.
Dmytro Lytvyn, communications adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated on Friday that Kyiv bases the start of the truce on official declarations from the United States.
"We consider the beginning of the agreement with the American side to be March 25, when the White House published the corresponding statements,” Lytvyn stated to reporters.
He also cautioned about potential Russian aggression, citing intelligence assessments. “But given the inadequacy of the Russians and intelligence data: yesterday President Zelenskyy warned of the threat of Russian strikes on energy facilities on the eve of Easter or after it,” he further noted.
Lytvyn’s comments follow Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov’s assertion that Moscow’s halt in energy-related attacks on Ukraine had concluded.
