Superpower Chess: Is India The Next To Be Checkmated?

MENAFN - Asia Times) Over years spent observing global events and decisions, it's become apparent that a trend has played out time and again in history.

America embodies the spirit of action – swift and bold, often preceding thought. For better or worse, it is a nation of action, even if the action is miscalculated. From the Iraq invasion in 2003 to current tariff wars, the US moves first and figures it out later.

India, on the other hand, is rich in ideas but tends to get stuck in analysis and debate, resulting in delayed or no action. Grand projects like Smart Cities , Industrial Corridor, Startup India and Make in India are unveiled with fanfare and then quietly buried under bureaucratic rubble.

China, in contrast, thinks in decades. It builds slowly and strategically. Then, when it moves, it leaves the world stunned – whether it's turning Shenzhen into a tech mecca or building an AI app called DeepSeek, that shakes Wall Street and triggers a $1 trillion drop in US tech valuations overnight.

In their differences lies a pattern, a deeper truth about how civilizations choose to engage with the world: through impulse, introspection or integration. America is known for taking The Bold Action, but never assesses At What Cost? India has tremendous potential and brainpower, but systemic inertia slows progress. China's ability to think and act in harmony provides it a strong edge.

Troubling signs of submissiveness

In the global balance of power, strength is often measured not just by military might or economic numbers but also by the willingness to stand firm under pressure.

India showed such strength in 2008 with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's stance regarding the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement. Despite leading a fragile coalition, Singh held his ground. Under immense international pressure to sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty, he secured a historic NSG waiver without compromising India's nuclear autonomy.

Singh pushed the deal through the Indian Parliament amidst fierce domestic opposition, including a no-confidence motion, and simultaneously secured a historic waiver from the NSG in 2008 – without signing the NPT or compromising India's nuclear autonomy. The deal ended India's post-1998 isolation and showcased strategic clarity, political courage, and firm diplomacy.