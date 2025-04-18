Three Fires Caused By Russian Shelling Extinguished In Kupiansk District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Rescuers in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region have extinguished three fires caused by Russian shelling.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

In the village of Sadovod, part of the Velykyi Burluk community, a fire destroyed a residential building, leaving three women injured.

In Stetskivka, a residential building and a hectare of dry wood were burned, though no injuries were reported.

In Kupiansk, a fire destroyed three outbuildings, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

All fires have now been extinguished.

As reported by Ukrinform, four women were injured in the Kupiansk district due to Russian shelling, which also caused damage to civilian homes.