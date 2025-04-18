Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Fires Caused By Russian Shelling Extinguished In Kupiansk District

Three Fires Caused By Russian Shelling Extinguished In Kupiansk District


2025-04-18 03:16:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region have extinguished three fires caused by Russian shelling.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

In the village of Sadovod, part of the Velykyi Burluk community, a fire destroyed a residential building, leaving three women injured.

In Stetskivka, a residential building and a hectare of dry wood were burned, though no injuries were reported.

Read also: Number of injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv rises to 112

In Kupiansk, a fire destroyed three outbuildings, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

All fires have now been extinguished.

As reported by Ukrinform, four women were injured in the Kupiansk district due to Russian shelling, which also caused damage to civilian homes.

MENAFN18042025000193011044ID1109446772

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search