AWC Releases Updates To Connection Calculator

LEESBURG, Va., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Wood Council (AWC) released an updated version of its Connection Calculator . The Calculator supports users by calculating capacities for single bolts, nails, lag screws and wood screws based on the provisions of the 2024 National Design Specification for Wood Construction (ANSI/AWC NDS-2024) .

Key updates include adding the design provisions for calculating fastener head pull-through for nails and wood screws and the addition of explicit lateral design provisions for smooth shank metal hardware nails and deform shank nails. The updated provisions for nails include Roof Sheathing Ring Shank nails and Post-Frame Ring Shank nails. The fastener head pull-through calculations were added to align with the required check in the side member where nails and wood screws are loaded in withdrawal from the main member.

An additional update includes the removal of the diaphragm factor for nailed connections in Chapter 11 as its effect on shear wall and diaphragm design values are already included in the 2021 Special Design Provisions for Wind & Seismic (ANSI/AWC SDPWS-2021) .

The Calculator can determine both lateral (single and double shear) and withdrawal capacities and includes adjustment factors for temperature, wet service, varying load durations and end grain. Additionally, multiple types of connections including wood-to-wood, wood-to-concrete and wood-to-steel can be calculated using sawn lumber, glued laminated timber, cross-laminated timber and wood structural panels.

"Consistent updates to the Connection Calculator help users ensure that the information they access is up to date with the most recent editions of the NDS and the 2024 International Building Code," said Phil Line, AWC Vice President of Codes & Regulations.

The updates to the Connection Calculator follow last year's updates to the AWC Heights and Areas Calculator which is based on the provisions in the 2021 International Building Code. The updated version now includes the new Type-IV mass timber construction types and heights and areas specific to the 2019 California Building Code.

The Connection Calculator is available online or as an app on Android, iOS and Windows devices at:

The American Wood Council (AWC) represents 86 percent of the structural wood products industry and the more than 465,000 men and women working family-wage jobs in mills across the country. From dimension lumber to engineered wood products, we champion the development of data, technology, and standards to ensure the best use of wood products and recognition of their unique sustainability and carbon-reduction benefits. We are leaders in providing education to the design, code and fire official communities who view AWC as a trusted and credible resource.

